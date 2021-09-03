Glasgow nightclub will use energy captured from its dancers to provide power

A REVOLUTIONARY new initiate by a Glasgow nightclub will see energy produced by its dancers used to power the facility’s cooling and heating systems to cut back on CO² emissions



A nightclub in Glasgow, Scotland, is studying a unique new initiative called BODYHEAT, that could see the energy released by dancers being used to save this popular SWG3 party spot as much as 70 tons of CO² annually, by harnessing the energy and transforming it into a source for the club’s cooling and heating systems.

With Glasgow hosting the UN’s COP26 climate conference in November of this year, BODYHEAT is perfect timing, as a statement issued by the club’s management says, “We’re hugely excited to reveal our plans to introduce a state-of-the-art renewable heating and cooling system to the SWG3 complex, transforming body heat from clubbers and gig-goers into a source of energy to be used again”.

BODYHEAT functions by first capturing the body heat generated by SWG3’s dancers in heat pumps and fluids, as they move around the dancefloor, which in turn are connected to twelve boreholes that have been drilled underneath the floor, 150 metres deep, where this heat can then be stored until it is required, either to heat the building or to cool the temperature.

Scientific tests have shown that the human body produces around 100 watts of excess heat even when not moving around, so when you multiply that by the numbers in a busy nightspot, it adds up to a lot of lost energy, and when people are dancing then the energy levels given off will subsequently increase, as a spokesperson for the club says, “With this new system in place we’ll be able to utilise that warmth, consuming minimal electricity and gas on-site, and in turn minimising our carbon emissions”.

Andrew Fleming Brown, Managing Director of the club commented, “There’s no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought huge challenges to the events sector around the world, but it has also created a seismic jolt across businesses, underlining the need for a stable and sustainable future”, adding, “BODYHEAT is our innovative contribution to a global issue, and will help us to dramatically decrease our energy consumption, bringing us one step closer to becoming a carbon-neutral venue in the not so distant future”, as reported by goodnewsnetwork.org.

