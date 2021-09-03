Federation of Municipalities and Provinces to celebrate its 40th anniversary in Torremolinos

A CONFERENCE to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) will take place in Torremolinos on October 28 and 29

On October 28 and 29, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) will celebrate the 40th anniversary with a municipal conference in Torremolinos’s Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones (Exhibition Centre), the same place where the national entity was born back in 1981.

As reported by Torremolinos Town Hall, Carlos Daniel Casares, general secretary of the FEMP, and Jose Ortiz, the mayor of Torremolinos, held a meeting in Madrid this Thursday, September 2, where they announced this aforementioned anniversary event, with the mayor stressing the importance of FEMP using his town for the celebration, thanking those responsible, and pointing out that, “40 years later the need to reinforce municipalism is still valid”.

Adding, “We are the local entities of our country, the towns, and cities, the administration closest to the citizenry, the one that solves their daily, and in many cases, fundamental demands. That is why we must continue working on this, in responding to the people through useful, effective, modern, and transformative policies”.

Jose Ortiz said he believed that, “after more than a year of pandemic, now comes a new time. A time of recovery, transformation, and enormous challenges, that, although they are global in dimension, must be faced from the local level. A response that must be joint, coordinated”, while hoping that with this conference, and within the FEMP, the foundations of “this new ambitious, exciting, sustainable, and progressive time will be laid”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

