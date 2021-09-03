Drownings highlight danger of the sea in Mallorca

THE death of two German sisters who were swimming in the sea in Mallorca this week has highlighted the many drowning tragedies on the island.

Vanessa and Hannah Sophie Arndt died while swimming in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday, September 2.

In October 2019, two cousins from Hungary died when they were swept out to sea while walking along the coast. 30-year-old Katalin Orosz had arrived in Mallorca the day before with her 18-year-old cousin Mihaly Orosz. Katalin’s body was never found and Mihaly’s body was recovered a week after the tragic incident.

Only one month before, a 60-year-old man died at Cala Falco in Calvia, when he fell 15 metres after a railing gave way. The Dutch tourist was trying to retrieve a ball for his children.

In April 2013, Alexis Mariano Luca drowned in a cave in Cala Serena in Felanitx.

In 2012, a 6-year-old British boy got into difficulties in Cala Antena in Manacor, his father entered the sea to save him and both ended up dying.

Going back 20 years, two young brothers were swept to sea by a wave near Alcanada in Alcudia. The body of 8-year-old Angel Gil Bonnin was found 100 metres from the coast, but the body of his 13-year-old brother Marc was never recovered.

Although the Mediterranean Sea is usually calm, adverse weather conditions can quickly turn the sea into a death trap.

When a red flag is flying on the beach it’s there for a reason and the danger it represents should never, ever be ignored.

