Cristiano Ronaldo’s son is Man Utd’s hidden weapon with his amazing goal-scoring skills.

Cristiano Jr comes to Manchester United already holding a phenomenal record, he will link up with Wayne Rooney’s son Kai at the club- having scored seven goals before half-time in one game.

And Chris Jr., wearing his father’s famous No7 shirt, is trying to follow in the footsteps of his old man who scored an astonishing goal at Juventus.

Since scoring four goals in his Italian debut, he has shown an incredible goal and mastered his father’s free-kick style. By November 2020, he had scored 58 goals and had 18 assists to play for Juventus under the age of nine.

Chris Jr. scored seven goals in the first half when Juventus beat Maritimo China 25-0 at the Torneo International de Footbolde Maritimo in his father’s home country Madeira last year.

While Ronaldo Sr. won the 2019/20 Scudetto, his son scored 25 goals in eight youth tournament games in Portugal, helping Juventus defeat Atletico Madrid in the final.

Like his 11-year-old father, like his son, he is a seasoned dribbler aiming for goals, and when he takes a direct free kick, he adopts the same stance and technique as his father, who won five Ballon d’Ors. I am.

And, as his dad revealed in an interview in 2018, he shares Ronaldo Sr’s unbreakable confidence.

“I hope my son Chris can be like his dad. He says he will get better [than me]But I think it’s difficult. I’m very happy to score for him too. He’s playing for Juventus and he’s adapted very well,” Ronaldo told Bein Sports.

