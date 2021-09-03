British fugitive with international arrest warrant against him detained in Marbella

A BRITISH fugitive who had an international arrest warrant in his name has been arrested by the National Police in Marbella

A 29-year-old British man, found to be a fugitive from the UK judicial authorities, has been arrested by National Police officers in the Malaga city of Marbella, who discovered that there was an international arrest warrant out in his name, and that he was facing a life sentence for his part in an organisation that was suspected of importing drugs into several countries, including Spain and Ecuador, using fraudulent transportation companies for the delivery of fruits.

In a statement issued this Thursday, September 2, by the Provincial Police Station of the National Police in Malaga, they reported that the merchandise was hidden among the cargo of the lorries used to transport the product to other countries, where it was subsequently distributed at each destination, in an operation that allegedly ran between January and September 2020, with the detainee made available to the Central Court of Instruction No5 of the National Court.

The fugitive, whose name corresponds to the initials Ll. C, was arrested in the car park of a Marbella shopping centre by officers of the Group III of Narcotic Drugs and International Relations of the Unit against Crime and Organized Crime (UDyCO), in relation to the arrest warrant issued by the United Kingdom authorities in last May, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

