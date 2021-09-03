BREAKING NEWS: Richard E Grant’s wife Joan Washington dies

Richard E Grant’s wife Joan Washington dies

Richard E Grant has announced the death of his wife Joan Washington.

The 64-year-old actor paid tribute to the “love of his life” after confirming she died on Thursday night – the cause of her death has not yet been revealed.

Mr Grant shared a video of him dancing with Joan, who he was married to for 35 years, before embracing her, and tweeted: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

“To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Richard was met by countless messages as people shared in his devastation, with actress Eva Pope responding: “Oh my heart aches for you… deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Sincerely sorry for your, and your daughter’s loss.”


A third person responded: “Oh Richard I’m so sorry to read this. She was clearly a very special person but will always be so. You were clearly a wonderful partnership but will always be so. My deepest sympathy to you and Olivia and sending all good thoughts to you.”

 

