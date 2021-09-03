Man shot dead by police after shopping centre stabbing spree

Man shot dead by police in New Zealand after shopping centre stabbing spree.

Three people are fighting for their lives and at least three others are injured after being attacked in a shopping centre in West Auckland, New Zealand, by a crazed knifeman.

Armed police descended onto LynnMall shopping centre after reports of a man ‘running around with a knife’ and stabbing multiple people.

People were also attacked inside a supermarket in the complex. The shooter was eventually gunned down by police after the terrifying ordeal.

Aukland resident Michelle Miller, told RNZ: “It’s horrific. I feel sorry for the countdown staff, I feel sorry for the people who were actually hurt here today. My prayers go out to them. The police have done an amazing job. They had the guy try to give himself up but he wouldn’t. It’s really sad that they had to do what they had to do.”

Michelle feels “pretty shaken up” and says she saw him “running around with a knife, then he just lost the plot. Whether he was on drugs or whatever, I do not know. But I stand by the police on what they have done here today.”

Explaining the terrifying event, Michelle said she went to her car and heard the gunshots but didn’t see anyone injured at first, however, she heard a “lot of screaming” with witnesses “absolutely beside themselves”.

Another witness who was walking nearby says he saw armed police swoop in, after seeing a woman blocking the car park exit and yelling for the cops.

Mike Norman added the atmosphere was tense and after feeling concerned for his own safety, returned home.

One witness inside the supermarket at the time ‘heard someone scream before everyone began running towards the door’.

He said people were “visibly frightened” and staff were unable to communicate “due to the chaos”.

Others barricaded themselves in the pharmacy after hearing the shots, and two men reportedly stood against the door to keep it closed, before being escorted out by staff via a back exit. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, including armed police.

Access roads surrounding the mall have been shut down due to the incident and the shopping mall has been closed off.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

