Both Ferrari’s fastest in practice session for Dutch GP in Zandvoort

Formula One racing has returned to the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands, with the Dutch GP taking place this Sunday, September 5, following on from last week’s embarrassment of the Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps where, due to the inclement weather, the race never actually took place.

Lewis Hamilton leads the driver’s championship by just three points after Belgium, where the drivers were given half-points, with local hero Max Verstappen in second, surely hoping to get a win in front of his home fans.

Today’s second practice session (Friday, September 3) saw both Ferrari’s surprisingly putting in the best times, as Charles LeClerc led the way with a lap time of 1:10.902, only one-tenth of a second ahead of Carlos Sainz, as Hamilton pulled his Mercedes over on his third lap with what was said to be a ‘power failure’, which was greeted with great joy by the Dutch fans.

Speaking with Sky Sports Fi after the session, the Brit was not at all despondent, “It’s not the end of the world”, Hamilton commented, “It has been a beautiful day in terms of weather, and it’s amazing to see the crowd. There are so many people here and it’s good to see people hyped. All the energy that the Dutch fans bring”.

Adding, “This morning I only got about 20 minutes of running with that red flag so it naturally puts us on the back foot, but Valtteri looked like he had a good session, so hopefully tomorrow we can try and make up for some of the time”, referring to his Finnish teammate who ended up fourth-fastest.

In an unlikely group of best times, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished the session in third position, but for now, it is the Ferrari’s setting the pace, with Hamilton and Verstappen yet to show themselves, but, with the Saturday qualifying to come, you can rest assured it will be more competitive tomorrow, as reported by skysports.com.

