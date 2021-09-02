Young boy found in river after ‘violent or unnatural death’ – as stepdad charged

The inquest has heard how the young boy found in a river may have suffered a ‘violent or unnatural death’.

Logan Mwangi was only five years old when his body was discovered in a river in South Wales on July 31. His stepfather has been charged with murder. Logan’s body was found in the water in South Wales near Pandy Park in Bridgend. The inquest has heard how the young boy’s death could have been “violent or unnatural”.

According to reports the young boy suffered from a series of injuries. He suffered from a torn liver, a broken collarbone and an internal head injury.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to Wales online, John Cole aged 39, the young boy’s stepfather has been charged with murder while his mother Angharad Williamson aged 30, has been accused of perverting the course of justice.

The inquest was held on Wednesday, September 1, at Pontypridd coroner’s court and heard how Logan was “found deceased” in a river. The alarm had initially been raised by his parents and he was discovered near the family home in the water.

Lauren Howitt, Senior coroner officer, explained how young Logan was formally identified by Claire Williamson, his grandmother.

A post-mortem has already been carried out on Logan but the provisional cause of death is still pending more investigations.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight said: “I am satisfied it’s necessary to open an inquest as there is reason to expect his death maybe violent or unnatural.

“I have seen correspondence from the CPS in this case which says people have appeared in criminal courts and a trial date has been set.” The inquest has been adjourned until the criminal case is concluded.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





