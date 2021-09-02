Unfair evictions

WILLIAM PRICE recently contacted the Euro Weekly News after learning of the plight of Pedreguer tenants facing eviction after 10 years.

“A similar scenario is developing with a block of flats in Denia,” Mr Price told us.

“The rented flats are owned by a company in dispute with their banks through non-payment of mortgages associated with our apartments.”

Sareb, Spain’s “bad bank” is also involved, he said.

This month, written bids will be submitted for the apartments, after which the Denia court will make the final decision regarding their disposal.

“We do not know whether, we as tenants, can bid on the apartment we currently occupy or whether it will be simply a block sale for all of them,” he said.

“We are completely innocent parties, but we could still be unceremoniously evicted.

“A number of us are well into our 70s and 80s. Notwithstanding the mental anguish and stress inflicted on us, we will have to foot the bill for moving expenses and perhaps storage too, should we be unable to find alternative accommodation in the meantime,” Mr Price added.

“The 2013 legislation strips us of any protection and we must do battle with the State, the big banks, Sareb and the courts. We perhaps stand little chance of success but try we must,” he declared.