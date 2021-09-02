Unemployment falls in Malaga Province again

THERE has been a drop of 7,926 fewer unemployed persons in the records of the Ministry of Labour in the province of Malaga.

Despite the fact that August is usually a bad month in terms of unemployment due to the termination of temporary contracts, this year the data seem to indicate that the summer season is extending by at least one month.

This is backed up by the fact that in August there has been a drop of 7,926 fewer unemployed persons in the records of the Ministry of Labour in the province of Malaga. This represents a decrease of 5.14 per cent compared to the same data in July, and 19.07 per cent compared to the same month in 2020.

The number of unemployed stands at 146,198 at the end of August in the province. This completes the fifth month in a row with a fall in unemployment data for the province.

Malaga has once again become the Andalucian province in which unemployment has fallen the most and at the state level, it is only behind Barcelona and the two provinces of the Canary Islands.

Among those under 25 years of age, unemployment has fallen by 1,598 people compared to July, a 13.65 per cent drop. Compared to the previous year, 5,561 young people are no longer unemployed in the province, 35.89 per cent less. In the rest of the ages, the percentage drop is lower, unemployment has decreased by 4.4 per cent compared to July.

By sectors, agriculture is where it has fallen the most in percentage terms, 7.11 per cent compared to July, although the services sector is the one that brings together a greater drop in unemployment, with 5,105 fewer unemployed persons.

