Should I have a GB or UK sticker on my vehicle?

There will now be a change in which sticker you will need to display on your vehicle in Spain. When driving a UK registered vehicle in Spain, previously, vehicles have always needed to place a “GB” sticker next to the number plate.

However, this will now change. When driving with a UK vehicle in Spain, on or after September 28 2021, the vehicle will need to clearly display a UK sticker on the rear, NOT a GB sticker.

You need a sticker if your number plate has any of the following:

A Euro symbol

A national flag of England, Scotland or Wales

Numbers and letters only

No flag or identifier

If the number plate includes the UK identifier with the Union flag (also known as the Union Jack), a UK sticker is not needed.

If driving in Spain, Cyprus or Malta, the vehicle must display a UK sticker no matter what is on the number plate!

If the vehicle has a GB sticker, it will need to be covered or removed.

All information has been taken from the gov.uk website.

In other driving news, the DGT, Spain’s traffic authority, is completing work on a set of new fines for drivers which are due to come into force in September this year and is waiting for approval of its proposals from the Spanish government to introduce five new fines.

The traffic authority also wants to make amendments to the country’s traffic code as the main reason for the changes is to reduce the environmental impact that the 29.4 million vehicles currently in circulation across the country are causing.

