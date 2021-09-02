Toledo requests to be declared a ‘catastrophic zone’ after the flooding

AFTER the severe floods that hit parts of Spain on Wednesday, September 1, the province of Toledo has requested to be declared a ‘catastrophic zone’



The autonomous community of Castilla La Mancha was hit badly by DANA on Wednesday, September 1, as were many others throughout Spain, but now, after the severe flood damage that was caused, several municipalities of the region have confirmed that they will be requesting to be declared as what used to be termed ‘a catastrophic zone’, more recently changed to ‘an area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency’.

According to 112 emergency services, in the province of Toledo alone, almost 500 incidents were registered during Wednesday, with one of the most serious occurring in the capital itself, where one main road turned into a river, while Guardia Civil officers are reported to have rescued two elderly women in the town of Cobisa by forming a human chain and using a rope to avoid being washed away by the torrential floodwaters.

A resident of Cobisa somehow managed to record the raging torrent of water that flattened the garden wall of his villa and flooded his home – which has since gone viral on social networks – with Mario Rodriguez relating how, “We had to dive between the furniture. We almost drowned. The water reached my head and luckily it broke a door, escaping the house”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

Las inundaciones en Cobisa (#Toledo) han producido numerosos daños. En este vídeo se observa cómo el muro exterior de la vivienda cede ante la fuerza del agua.

Hasta el momento no se han notificado daños personales por la #DANA en Castilla-La Mancha.https://t.co/FKFlK3AJ2K pic.twitter.com/7fjV1zbGJR — Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) September 1, 2021

