Third Covid vaccine for vulnerable but no mass rollout yet

The government accepts JCVI’s advice to offer a third Covid-19 vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems, but it is not the start of a mass roll out said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.



The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised on September 2 that people with severely weakened immune systems should have a third vaccine dose as part of their primary Covid-19 vaccination schedule.

“This third dose should be offered to people over 12 who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose, including those with leukaemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants. These people may not mount a full response to vaccination and therefore may be less protected than the wider population,” the JCVI said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said, “Today I have accepted the expert recommendations from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer a third vaccine dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems as part of their primary schedule following data from trials of those who are immunosuppressed.

“We know people with specific conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 may have received less protection against the virus from 2 vaccine doses. I am determined to ensure we are doing all we can to protect people in this group and a third dose will help deliver that.

“The NHS will contact people as soon as possible to discuss their needs and arrange an appointment for a third dose where clinically appropriate.

“This is not the start of the booster programme, we are continuing to plan for this to begin in September to ensure the protection people have built from vaccines is maintained over time and ahead of the winter. We will prioritise those most at risk to Covid-19, including those who are eligible for a third primary vaccine, for boosters based on the final advice of the JCVI.

“Covid-19 vaccines have saved more than 105,000 lives and prevented 24 million infections in England alone. They are building a wall of defence and are the best way to protect people from serious illness. I encourage everybody who is eligible to get their jabs as soon as they can,” he added on September 2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.