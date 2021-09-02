Spain donates material to Mauritania to fight terrorism and control illegal immigration.

The Ministry of the interior have spent around hundred thousand euros on two purchases of equipment which will be donated to Mauritania. Headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska the initiative aims to fight “against terrorism, drug trafficking and any other form of cross-border crime that constitutes a threat to internal and international security”.

It is considered that Mauritania is key in matters of immigration control and terrorism as it is a migratory route into Spain’s Canary Islands. The number of people heading towards Spain has recently increased dramatically.

As reported by 20 minutes, “the first acquisition exceeds 50,000 euros, the price paid for several computer terminals that allow access to and analysis of data from mobile devices ‘for use in criminal investigation cases and to obtain data quickly and securely’. In addition, they are capable of saving device locks and passwords or accessing deleted data.”

The second 50,000 euros has been spent on procuring night vision binoculars.

Mauritania has been receiving funds from Spain since 2006 and it is foreseeable that this “will continue in the coming years, although the material acquired may vary”.

Marlaska visited Mauritania in September 2020 and said: “Mauritania is a preferential partner for Spain and also for the EU. This trip is a further demonstration of the commitment to bilateral relations and also to help in multilateral EU-Mauritania relations”.

