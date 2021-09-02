THE LEGENDARY Beatle Ringo Starr is releasing a new EP later this month called ‘Change The World’



Ringo Starr, the legendary drummer with The Beatles, now into his 80s, will release a new four-song EP titled ‘Change The World’ on September 24, featuring guest stars like Joe Walsh and Linda Perry.

Universal Music announced that this recording was made in the Roccabella West studio of his property, the same way he did with the previous ‘Zoom In’, another EP released in March of this year, and this time he will cover “the spectrum of pop, country, reggae, and rock and roll”.

In a statement released by his record company, Ringo said, “I’ve been saying that I just want to release EPs right now and this is the next one. What a blessing it has been this year to have a studio here at home, and to be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some that I have worked with before and some new friends”.

The first two songs on the EP are entitled ‘Change The World’, which is an ‘optimistic’ piece written by Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather, followed by ‘Just That Way’, composed and performed by Starr himself, together with Bruce Sugar, his engineer for years, with Tony Chen guesting on guitar.

‘Coming Undone’, is Ringo’s first collaboration with Linda Perry, of ‘4 Non-Blondes’ fame, who co-wrote this track, in which Trombone Shorty also participates, while the former Beatle provides the vocals.

Finally, ‘Rock Around The Clock’ will allow you to enjoy the guitar of Joe Walsh, the emblematic guitarist from The Eagles, with Nathan East on bass, Bruce Sugar on piano, and Amy Keys and Windy Wagner on backing vocals.

‘Change The World’ will be available in digital, CD, and cassette format from September 24, as well as on 10-inch vinyl from November 19, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es. ___________________________________________________________

