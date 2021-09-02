Pilot project in Nerja to reduce dependency waiting list

The Junta de Andalucia will implement a pilot project in Nerja for dependency and the right to benefits, with the aim of reducing the waiting list to zero.

The councillor for Social Services, Daniel Rivas, appeared this morning, September 2, to make the announcement. The Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Junta de Andalucia will implement a pilot project in Nerja for the recognition of the situation of dependency and the right to benefits, with the aim of reducing the waiting list to zero by speeding up the process.

“From the Town Council we celebrate the commitment of the Junta de Andalucia for the development of this project in the Centre for Community Social Services of Nerja, which will speed up the process benefiting Nerjeños and Mareños who request dependency status”, he stressed.

“We are going to continue collaborating with supra-municipal administrations to facilitate all those services that we can offer to residents from our municipal offices to improve their quality of life,” he added.

Regarding the project, Daniel Rivas explains that the management will be carried out in a single appointment, instead of two as had previously been done, shortening the resolution time.

The social workers will prepare the social and environmental report, apply the dependency assessment scale, and make the proposal for the Individual Care Program (PIA) that will include the most appropriate intervention to meet the needs of the dependent person.

