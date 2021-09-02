Red Cross and Carrefour in Malaga to help collect school supplies for children in need

AN INITIATIVE between the Red Cross and Carrefour will help collect school supplies for children in need in Malaga province

The Spanish Red Cross and the Carrefour Solidarity Foundation have been working together on Spain’s Costa del Sol for two decades, to improve the quality of life of people in vulnerable situations through the development and implementation of countless social initiatives, and as part of this collaboration, on September, 3, 4 and 5, Malaga will host the 13th edition of ‘La Vuelta al Cole Solidaria’.

This is an initiative that helps promote the delivery of school supplies to families in situations of social vulnerability, and will be carried out in ten hypermarkets throughout the province, designed to help families who are experiencing serious difficulties to be able to cope with the significant expense involved in the start of the new school year.

Those interested in donating can visit the Carrefour stores in Alameda, Antequera, Estepona, Fuengirola, Los Patios, Mijas, Rincon de la Victoria, Rosaleda, and Torremolinos, on all three dates aforementioned, and in the Valle del Guadalhorce store only on September 3 and 4.

Carrefour has agreed to donate €121,000 in school supplies, as the company recognises that it is an important initiative aiming to reduce the great economic impact that the start of the new school term will entail for thousands of families in vulnerable situations, and contributes to achieving an inclusive and quality education in line with the Sustainable Development Goal number 4 of Quality Education.

The campaign will be developed at a national level, and more than 4,500 Red Cross volunteers will participate, taking charge of attending to the people who come to the collection points located in the different Carrefour hypermarkets to donate items like backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, etc, and subsequently, the different local assemblies will be in charge of distributing the donated material among the thousands of families in each of the 47 provinces and two Spanish autonomous cities.

In the last edition of the ‘Back to School Solidarity’, as a result of the direct donation made by the company and the contributions made by the public, the Carrefour Solidarity Foundation gave the Red Cross school supplies worth €615,330, an amount that served to cover the needs of ​​more than 15,500 children in vulnerable situations throughout Spain, as reported by diariosur.es.

