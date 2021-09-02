Princess Margaret’s handsome grandson is set to join the Royal Marines

Arthur Chatto, who previously worked as a personal trainer, is preparing to join the Royal Marines.

Arthur Chatto, Princess Margaret’s grandson, has been accepted onto the officer training course for the Royal Marines.

“Arthur is the younger son of Daniel and Lady Sarah Chatto (Princess Margaret’s daughter, making him the Queen’s great-nephew). The 22-year-old has made headlines for his sporting feats in the past, having carried out an ambitious charity row around Britain with three friends last summer: a 2,000-mile journey that took the group 38 days. He’s also previously worked as a Personal Trainer at BoundFitness gym in Edinburgh, while studying geography as a university student in the city, even leading a number of Instagram workout videos during the pandemic,” reports Britsh high society magazine Tatler.

“Royal Marines are known for their physical resilience, making up an amphibious light infantry that’s one of the five fighting arms of the Royal Navy. Despite not having a Marines officer in the family before, the royals do have long-running ties to the UK’s Commando Force. The late Duke of Edinburgh served as Captain General of the Royal Marines, before being succeeded by his grandson, the Duke of Sussex. Prince Harry had to give up the honorary title, however, following his departure from official royal life in the wake of Megxit,” the magazine added.

