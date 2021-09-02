Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden jokes ‘please have him back’ on GMB

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden jokes ‘please have him back’ on Good Morning Britain. Presenter Susanna Reid though has confirmed that Piers will not be returning to the show.

Piers had previously stormed off GMB after a row over Meghan Markle. Yesterday though Ofcom ruled in his favour and said that he was entitled to his own opinions.

Celia made an appearance on the Good Morning Britain show this morning, but before promoting her new book Pay Day, she attempted to convince hosts Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid that they should take Piers back.

Celia said: “If you could please just have him back.”

She did hint that he may have a new job soon and said: “He’s got some irons in the fire.

“I don’t think he’s going to be kicking around the house for much longer.”

She commented on Piers’ reaction to the Ofcom result and said: “It’s been a strange few months, but I think Piers is very jubilant today as you would expect.

“The Ofcom statement was very strongly worded and robust, so that’s great.”

Celia joked with Susanna that she could have Piers back on the show any time and said: “Anytime you want him, he’s available. Just let me know.”

Susanna confirmed that he will not be returning to GMB and said “He tweeted ‘does this mean I get my job back,’ but ITV effectively said he’s not coming back.

“He’s been inundated with offers, particularly after yesterday, so I’m sure he’s got plenty of things to consider.

“We don’t have Piers on the programme this morning, not because of a restriction on freedom of speech.

“We do have his better half, Celia Walden and she has written an absolutely terrific book about a ruthless man in the workplace with whom his colleagues have a love-hate relationship.”

