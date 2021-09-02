Pen friends

By
Linda Hall
-
0
JAVEA PLAYERS’ next production, Love Letters, is comprised of letters exchanged over almost a lifetime. The passage of time - people going from youth to late middle age - is always poignant. So is the notion of two individuals failing to recognise the true love they were meant to share. Love Letter is a unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, AJ Gurney, “needs no theatre, no special set, just commitment from its two actors.” Jen Kellow-Ward plays Melissa. Her initial acting experience contributed to her Youth Club winning first prize in a competition. Active with theatres in Bromley, Beckenham, Teddington and Rotherfield, she has performed many roles for the Players since coming to Javea. Paul Hunter is Andrew. His parents met when in an amateur theatre club, and he was first involved aged eight, in Carousel, playing in various amateur theatre and musical groups in the UK and now in Javea. The show runs from September 22-24 and September 29-October 1 in the Studio Theatre, with 50 per cent capacity audiences to allow adequate social distancing. For tickets €11 visit the www.javeaplayers.com website.
LOVE LETTERS: AJ Gurney’s play demonstrates the power of pen and paper Photo credit: Javea Players

JAVEA PLAYERS’ next production, Love Letters, is comprised of letters exchanged over almost a lifetime.

The passage of time – people going from youth to late middle age – is always poignant. So is the notion of two individuals failing to recognise the true love they were meant to share.

Love Letter is a unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, AJ Gurney, “needs no theatre, no special set, just commitment from its two actors.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Jen Kellow-Ward plays Melissa. Her initial acting experience contributed to her Youth Club winning first prize in a competition. Active with theatres in Bromley, Beckenham, Teddington and Rotherfield, she has performed many roles for the Players since coming to Javea.

Paul Hunter is Andrew. His parents met at an amateur theatre club and he was first involved aged eight, in Carousel, later playing in various amateur theatre and musical groups in the UK and now with Javea Players.

The show runs from September 22-24 and September 29-October 1 in the Studio Theatre, with 50 per cent capacity audiences to allow adequate social distancing. For tickets €11 visit the  www.javeaplayers.com website.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here