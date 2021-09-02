Pen friends

JAVEA PLAYERS’ next production, Love Letters, is comprised of letters exchanged over almost a lifetime.

The passage of time – people going from youth to late middle age – is always poignant. So is the notion of two individuals failing to recognise the true love they were meant to share.

Love Letter is a unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, AJ Gurney, “needs no theatre, no special set, just commitment from its two actors.”

Jen Kellow-Ward plays Melissa. Her initial acting experience contributed to her Youth Club winning first prize in a competition. Active with theatres in Bromley, Beckenham, Teddington and Rotherfield, she has performed many roles for the Players since coming to Javea.

Paul Hunter is Andrew. His parents met at an amateur theatre club and he was first involved aged eight, in Carousel, later playing in various amateur theatre and musical groups in the UK and now with Javea Players.

The show runs from September 22-24 and September 29-October 1 in the Studio Theatre, with 50 per cent capacity audiences to allow adequate social distancing. For tickets €11 visit the www.javeaplayers.com website.