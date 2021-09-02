Oktoberfest returns to Torremolinos

AFTER being postponed in 2020, Oktoberfest will return to Torremolinos this year, complete with typical German culinary specialties, and live music

Aida Blanes, the Councilor for Foreign Residents of Torremolinos City Council, has announced that the sixth edition of the Oktoberfest in Torremolinos, the traditional German beer festival, will be held next week, from Wednesday, September 8 through to Sunday 12.

Due to the works currently being carried out in the usual location of the Plaza de La Nogalera, the event will take place this year in the oasis of the beach of the Plaza del Remo, in La Carihuela, where attendees can enjoy live music and typical German culinary specialties such as cheese, white wine, pretzels, or sausages, among others, and all at popular prices.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Blanes stressed that, “last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we were not able to celebrate this festival that we like so much, so we are happy that this year we can do it, and also, in an incomparable setting such as on the beach at La Carihuela”.

The councillor explained that this edition will include all the necessary health security measures required in the case of a closed area, with the event running from 12 noon to midnight each day, and entry will be free until the full capacity is reached.

“It is an inclusive event for foreigners who reside in Torremolinos, for those who visit us, and also for all the residents of Torremolinos to enjoy”, he said, pointing that around 25 per cent of the population of the municipality is of foreign origin, “something that enriches us as a society, and this type of event is an example of our diversity”, commented Aida Blanes, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.