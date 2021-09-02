News Snippets – Costa Blanca North

Linda Hall
VICENT SOLER: Generalitat is settling its bills without delay, said Finance chief Photo credit: GVA.es

Rapid payers OVER the past year, the Generalitat took only 30 days to pay suppliers and in July settled bills within 19.98 days, the fastest since records were first kept in 2015.

Choc shock JIJONA-BASED manufacturer Antiu Xixona, which manufactures turron as well as Mercadona’s own label chocolate, revealed that consumption of the latter grew by 5.4 per cent last year, owing to lockdown.

Fresh start IN a reshuffle designed to create “renewed energy” at the town hall, Calpe’s mayor Ana Sala has created two new departments to deal with Animal Welfare and Sustainable Development respectively.

Fair shares JAVEA is currently sending a daily 2,000 cubic metres of desalinated water to Teulada-Moraira and Benitachell, both of which are historically and chronically short of water for their summer populations.

 


