New programme to develop more disabled leaders

The National Leadership Centre has launched the Catalyst Programme which aims to support and develop senior leaders with a disability, in public sector roles.

A new programme to support and develop senior leaders with a disability has been launched by the government.

The new scheme, called the Catalyst Programme, will bring senior leaders with a disability together from across the public sector, with the aim of developing them to CEO level in their respective fields.

Over 12 months, it will provide delegates with intensive residential courses, coaching, a diverse range of speakers from different backgrounds, and a network of peers to learn from and grow with.

The programme will be run by the National Leadership Centre (NLC), which was launched by the government in 2019 to support public sector leadership. This will be the third such programme to support leaders with a disability or long-term health condition.

Pamela Dow, Executive Director of the Government Skills and Curriculum Unit said, “The National Leadership Centre helps the country’s most senior public service leaders develop the skills, knowledge and networks required to address society’s most complex strategic challenges.

“We are proud to be expanding our programmes to further support leaders with broad and varied experience to continue rising through the ranks,” she added on September 1.

Some 14.7 per cent of the economically active working age population of UK adults have a disability or long-term health condition.

