New landmark global Johnnie Walker visitor centre

Diageo’s Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the eight-floor new visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, has today been launched in the heart of Scotland’s capital city.

Four and a half years in the making, Johnnie Walker Princes Street is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland, the largest single investment programme of its kind ever seen in Scotch whisky tourism.

To mark the opening a Johnnie Walker flag was raised above the landmark building by Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo, and Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, against the backdrop of Edinburgh’s iconic skyline, including the world-famous Edinburgh Castle.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive, Diageo said, “This is a proud day for everyone. Last year Johnnie Walker celebrated 200 years since founder John Walker opened the doors to his small grocery store and today represents the next chapter of the incredible story.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions. It celebrates Scotland’s remarkable heritage, our incredible skilled whisky-makers, and looks to the future by engaging new generations of consumers from around the world in the magic of Scotch whisky,” he added on September 2.

