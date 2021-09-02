Nerja offers free Spanish classes and tax information

NERJA Council has announced it is offering free Spanish classes and has also offered advice on non-residents tax.

The council announced the tax that Nerja non-residents should pay.

According to Nerja council, the Cultural Centre will be offering information on the free Spanish classes.

The council also confirmed the non-residents tax those who have a property in Nerja should pay.

They said: “This tax is for Non Residents who have a property in Spain.”

The payments should be made before the end of this year. British, EU, and Norway residents pay 19 per cent for Nerja.

Non-EU residents will have to pay 24 per cent.

The council also set out the new health measures in place following a meeting of the committee of experts, with clients of bars and restaurants able to be served until 1 am and businesses able to stay open until 2 am in Andalucia.

The news come after Nerja council announced it has awarded the tender to create a new library to company for € 118,580.

Nerja council held a meeting to adopt an agreement awarding the contract for the new municipal library to the team of the winning proposal of the competition for an amount of €118,580.

The agreement also includes the award of the two prizes with bonuses of €3,630 and €1,815 to two other companies.

The award, which will be published in the Profile of the Contractor of the City Council, will also be notified to the other bidders who participated.

