National Police congratulate girl with Williams Syndrome for Anti-covid work in Spain’s Huelva.

Officers from the National police who belong to the Citizen Participation Unit of the Huelva Police Station have congratulated a very special girl called Nuria, who has been working hard to provide others with advice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The police officers have supported the girl who has Williams Syndrome and congratulated her for being “especially active” on social media where she has been “providing advice to her followers to stop the spread of Covid-19”.

The police have said that Nuria is a girl “with an outgoing, friendly and enthusiastic personality” and that she was “very excited” with the special visit that the officers made to her home.

With her mother and sister’s help they surprised the young girl and gave her National Police related gifts and also a personalised diploma to thank her for “the help received during the pandemic”.

With the visit the National police also aimed to “help give visibility” to rare diseases, in this instance Williams Syndrome.

Nuria greatly enjoyed her visit with the police.

As reported by La Noncion, “This syndrome is a genetic disease due to a loss of part of the DNA on chromosome 7, which occurs in one in every 7,500 newborns and is characterised by a disorder of intellectual development, hypercalcaemia in infancy and supravalvular aortic stenosis – a narrowing of the main artery immediately after leaving the heart.”

