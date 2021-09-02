More than 25,000 people attended Malaga’s summer Open Cinema

MALAGA’S summer Open Cinema saw a total of more than 25,000 people attend the screenings that were held in eleven districts of the city



More than 25,000 people have attended the summer cinema screening of films that Malaga City Council operates every year in beaches, parks, and other public areas in eleven districts of Malaga from July 1 through to August 29, under the Open Cinema cycle.

A spokesperson for Malaga City Council’s Film Festival pointed out in a statement that despite the limited capacity due to the coronavirus restrictions, the number of spectators remains with respect to last year, “which places Open Cinema as one of the cultural initiatives most demanded by Malaga residents”, adding that the Open Cinema project has once again adapted its safety and hygiene measures to make screenings a pleasant and safe experience for the whole family.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



These summer film screenings were made in collaboration with the”La Caixa” Foundation, with sponsorship from Cervezas Victoria and Idealista, and the participation of the different areas of the Malaga City Council, Limposam, and the Collection of the Russian Museum of Saint Petersburg-Malaga.

In the statement, it revealed that a total of 128 sessions had been screened in 19 spaces in the city, and of these, all 40 of the morning sessions have been made at the Albeniz Cinema, 34 have been on beaches, and 23 in parks, with the programming including 40 different titles, featuring ten ‘Spanish and Ibero-American Cinema’, five of ‘Cinema with signature’, four classics in ‘Cinema in the garden’, six animation films, and 15 family features, spread over 60 days of projection, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





