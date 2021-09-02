Mijas approves allocation of spaces for municipal car parks and public prices

MIJAS Council has approved the model for awarding the places of municipal car parks as well as their public prices.

“Given the progress in the creation of new car parks in the town such as those of El Juncal or La Candelaria with more than 660 parking spaces, and with the anticipation of the new facilities that will add more than 1,200 spaces, it was essential to regulate the management of them.”

The proposal that has been presented to the plenary states that the first hour of parking in municipal car parks will be free; from the second hour to the ninth, a single rate of one euro will be applied. From the ninth hour to midnight, a maximum rate of nine euros will be paid prorated in fractions of five minutes.

“We are regularising the rates so that they are the same throughout the municipality, in such a way that we can have sustainable prices that are an attractive instrument for tourism and commerce and that allow the mobility of residents in the areas where they are located”, said the mayor of Works and Energy Efficiency,

The conditions for acquiring rental spaces have already been approved, where residents will be given priority in certain areas of influence where these car parks are established.

The councillor in charge of the Treasury, Roy Perez, has pointed out how the approved rates “will have as a priority the rotation of vehicles in them as well as the provision of places for residents on a subscriber basis for a price of 50 euros per month, they will also have a reserved number of places depending on the car park”.

