Mayor announces aid request after ‘biggest hailstorm of the century’ in Antequera

Mayor announces aid request after ‘biggest hailstorm of the century’ in Malaga’s Antequera.

The Mayor of Malaga’s Antequera, Manuel Baron, has announced that he will be applying for aid after the extensive damage caused by the hailstorm. He made the announcement on Thursday, September 2.

The mayor explained that they are currently evaluating damage caused by the hailstorm. He described it as “the biggest hailstorm of the century because there has been damage that we have never had before in Antequera“.

The mayor has been in contact with the Subdelegation of the Government and said that they will “take advantage of the Law of the National System of Civil Protection in case of emergencies or catastrophes”.

He also hopes that aid will be available to individuals who have suffered due to the storm. According to Mayor individuals have suffered damage at their homes. Many people have also seen damage to their cars.

In other Spanish storm news, torrential rains caused by the DANA left residents in Tarragona’s Alcanar trapped in vehicles and with flooded houses and business premises. Shocking scenes of the flooding were seen across social media and have been posted by the fire brigade too.

The worst part of the storm is thought to have hit on September 1, at around midday in Tarragona, and the town worst hit was Alcanar. Many drivers found routes closed to traffic after driving became impossible. Both the AP-7 and the N-238 (at the height of Vinaroz in Castellon) had to be closed to traffic.

A total of 162 litres per square metre were shockingly recorded in Alcanar, this is beyond what can be considered torrential. At the peak of the storm at around 12.30pm and in the space of only a few minutes, around 32 litres per square metre were recorded.

