Marbella offers employment programme

MARBELLA Council has announced it is offering an employment programme.

The employment programme will train 1,350 people in Marbella.

The council, through the Department of Employment, reports that the registration period for the first courses of the Marbella Integra program, which will train for free 1,350 unemployed in the municipality in the sectors most requested by companies, will close on Thursday, September 9.

There are still places available to participate in this initiative of the Department of Employment, which has an investment of €9.6 million co-financed by the council.

Councillor Garre, said: “90 courses are offered at no cost to the beneficiaries.”

He added: “All courses contain the following modules: specific, transversal and complementary training; non-labor professional practices, and tutoring and guidance.”

He said: “The objectives of the promamme are to strengthen the employability and professional skills of people in a situation or risk of exclusion, improve their professional qualification, enable participants to acquire the competencies necessary through training.”

The training programmes will include restaurant services, animation techniques and resources in leisure activities, customer, consumer or user services, international marketing and sales, and commercial management of sales and sales activities.

The councillor said that the recipients must be registered as applicants in the public employment services and belong to certain vulnerable groups.

Applications for those interested in being part of this training programme must be submitted by the council on the Cosa del Sol.

