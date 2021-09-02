Mallorca still top pick for British tourists

ABTA is reporting that holidaymakers have been primarily booking Mediterranean beach breaks, with the balmy island of Mallorca in Spain proving one of the top picks.

Other top picks are followed closely by the Mediterranean hotspots of Croatia, Malta, Rhodes (Greece) and Cyprus, as families enjoy a last-minute break before the end of the school holidays and couples make the most of the long weekend.

While the weather in most of the UK has been unstable for the past couple of weeks, holidaymakers visiting the Mediterranean this bank holiday are forecast to enjoy sunshine and temperatures in the low 30s.

ABTA says it’s not too late to book an overseas break this summer, with great package deals still to be had. Examples include a seven-night self-catering holiday in Crete, with return transfers and flights departing on 28 August, from just £253 per person. Those looking to take a shorter break could enjoy a trip to Mallorca with flights and three nights’ accommodation in self-catering apartments, departing on 28 August, starting from £242.

ABTA’s Director of Industry Relations, Susan Deer, said: “The August bank holiday weekend is a great opportunity for holidaymakers to enjoy some very welcome sunshine abroad. For anyone keen to book a last-minute break this summer, we recommend booking a flexible package holiday with an ABTA Member, who will find the best holiday to suit you, take care of you every step of the way and keep you up to date on the latest travel advice.”

