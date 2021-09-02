Lorraine Kelly labels Harry and Meghan movie ‘hideous’

Lorraine Kelly labels forthcoming Harry and Meghan movie ‘hideous’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in a new film from Lifetime called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace. Lorraine Kelly though after seeing a preview of the new Harry and Meghan film labelled it as “hideous”.

Lorraine aired her thoughts on making a film over the departure from the Royal family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Lorraine spoke to reporter Ross King in California over a video link and she did not hold back her views on the new film.

Ross showed Lorraine a preview of the forthcoming film, and Lorraine quickly commented “Oh God love them. That looks hideous!”

Ross started to laugh and Lorraine added: “It really does!”

“As if their lives not insane enough, what a blinking shame.”

In other celeb news, Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden jokes ‘please have him back’ on Good Morning Britain. Presenter Susanna Reid though has confirmed that Piers will not be returning to the show.

Piers had previously stormed off GMB after a row over Meghan Markle. Yesterday though Ofcom ruled in his favour and said that he was entitled to his own opinions.

Celia made an appearance on the Good Morning Britain show this morning, but before promoting her new book Pay Day, she attempted to convince hosts Ben Shepherd and Susanna Reid that they should take Piers back.

Celia said: “If you could please just have him back.”

