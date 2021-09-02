Lifesavers to the rescue (again)

CAMPELLO lifeguards have once again saved a life.

Days earlier they had brought a swimmer in difficulties to the shore, providing first aid and oxygen until he was sufficiently stabilised to transfer to hospital.

This week they were called on in an entirely different situation after a man of 59 was hurt in a collision between his motorcycle and a car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Alerted to the accident, the lifeguards checked that the man had not suffered serious injuries but removed his helmet and put him in a cervical collar to prevent spinal injuries before he weas transferred to hospital for observation.

“The rapid response of our level-headed team was fundamental in carrying out an orderly, safe and efficient procedure before the arrival of the ambulance,” a spokesman for Campello’s lifesaving service said afterwards.