Lifesavers to the rescue (again)

By
Linda Hall
-
0
To the rescue (again)
CAMPELLO LIFESAVERS: Were called to assist after a traffic accident Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO lifeguards have once again saved a life.

Days earlier they had brought a swimmer in difficulties to the shore, providing first aid and oxygen until he was sufficiently stabilised to transfer to hospital.

This week they were called on in an entirely different situation after a man of 59 was hurt in a collision between his motorcycle and a car.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Alerted to the accident, the lifeguards checked that the man had not suffered serious injuries but removed his helmet and put him in a cervical collar to prevent spinal injuries before he weas transferred to hospital for observation.

“The rapid response of our level-headed team was fundamental in carrying out an orderly, safe and efficient procedure before the arrival of the ambulance,” a spokesman for Campello’s lifesaving service said afterwards.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here