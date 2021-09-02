High school holdups

WAITING GAME: Land has been acquired for Calpe’s second Instituto Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE urgently needs a second Instituto high school, said local mayor Ana Sala as she criticised Generalitat “slowness.”

Sala pointed out that she first approached the regional government in October 2019, asking to build the school via the Plan Edificant where the town hall deals with permits, paperwork and red tape while the Generalitat provides the cash.

On this first occasion, Sala enclosed the required economic project memorandum but revealed that she was asked to rectify defects in the application on five occasions.

This was finally approved in April this year when the mayor met Rebeca Merchan, director general for School Infrastructures.

Merchan also told Sala that the Generalitat would authorise Calpe to put the contract, although the mayor said this has yet to arrive.

In the meantime, Calpe town hall has made all the necessary preparations for the second high school, acquiring a 30,525-square metre plot of land in the Gargasindi area in 2019.  Work is also due to begin this month on an access road, Sala said.


“We’re asking ourselves whether schools other than Calpe are being prioritised or if ideological reasons are behind the delay,” Sala declared.

