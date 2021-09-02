Helen Flanagan has announced she will be quitting Coronation Street after joining the cobbles at age 10.

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster, has announced she will be quitting Coronation Street after joining the cobbles at age 10.

The actress hasn’t been seen on the streets of Weatherfield since 2018 and has now reportedly announced she has decided to quit altogether, ending her 20 years on the soap.

It has been reported that the 31 year-old-actress has decided to call it quits on the cobbles to focus on her three children and other projects.

A source told The Sun: “She wants to focus on her three children and has other career dreams, including acting roles.

“In the short term the break would be around two to three more years but there’s no saying she will come back even after that.

“Helen loves Coronation Street, her character and the family but it takes up a huge amount of her time and it’s become unfeasible.”

Despite the source saying Helen is moving on to other things, they also said that ITV are happy to leave the door open if she would like to come back to the popular soap in the future.

The former FHM Sexiest Woman in the World winner has her third child, Charlie, in March this year with footballer fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Last month, the actress also said she would like to have another baby despite thinking her third would be her last.

“When you feel so dreadful, you do think, ‘No way, I will absolutely never have another baby’,” she admitted.

“But as soon as Charlie arrived I just thought, ‘You’re so worth it’. I wouldn’t rule out another. I’ve always said in my head I wanted four.”

