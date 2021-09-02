Fire breaks out at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

300 EVACUATED as a fire at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium broke out today, Thursday, September 2.

The London Fire Brigade were called to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, Thursday, September 2 at 10am to tackle the blaze. It took them an hour to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Staff at the stadium had evacuated 300 people from a nine-storey building which has also been being used as a vaccination centre.

The force has said that an air compressor was damaged in the fire.

Tottenham Fire Station sent two fire engines to the scene and fans were able to re-enter the club shop and queue for the Dare Skywalk.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Guardia Civil officers are investigating the person who was in charge of the high voltage line that allegedly caused a fire in the Cañada de Rojas area of ​​the Granada municipality of Guejar Sierra, where on August 2, some ten hectares of scrubland and trees were destroyed by a fire that broke out.

The fire was apparently caused by a high voltage cable falling onto the Padules road, which was subsequently cut off as the fire spread up the mountain, burning scrub and short trees both from private farms and from the communal mountain.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.