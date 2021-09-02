Father of Yeremi Vargas arrested for a second alleged sexual assault

THE FATHER of missing boy, Yeremi Vargas, has been arrested for the second time in one week, again for an alleged sexual assault on a minor



National Police officers have arrested Juan Francisco Vargas, the father of the missing Canarian boy, Yeremi Vargas, for the second time in a week, this time for the alleged sexual assault of another 13-year-old girl on the island of Fuerteventura one year ago.

According to sources, the girl came forward after reading the reports in the last few days telling how Juan Francisco Vargas had been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of his own 13-year-old daughter, telling her parents what had happened, at which point they went to the police to report it, and the same sources confirmed that to give credibility to the testimony, officers had travelled to Fuerteventura to take a statement from the minor.

His second arrest took place this Wednesday, September 1, at his home in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria , but it is not clear whether Vargas has been released or not, as had happened after the first complaint and subsequent arrest, having appeared before a judge last Tuesday in the Court No6 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, where he agreed not to give any testimony, and was released under investigation, with a restraining order placed on him, and the investigation still ongoing, as reported by 20minutos.es.

