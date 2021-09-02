EU young translators’ contest kicks off

Secondary schools in all EU countries can now start enrolling for Juvenes Translatores, the European Commission’s annual translation contest.

Schools can register online for their students to compete with peers around the EU. This year, the topic of the texts that young students are asked to translate is ‘Let’s get on track – towards a greener future.’

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for Budget and Administration, said, “The aim of the contest is to inspire young people to get interested in a career as translators and, in general, to promote language learning. The topic is in line with one of the EU’s most important political priorities – the European Green Deal – which is of particular interest to young people.

“In addition to tackling this interesting subject, the aim of the competition is to bring together young people from different countries with a love for languages, to encourage them and help them overcome barriers between people and cultures. The ability to communicate with and understand one another, regardless of differences, is essential for the EU to flourish,” he added on September 2

Participants can translate between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages, that is 552 possible language combinations. In last year’s contest, students used 150 different combinations.

