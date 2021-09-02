Denmark will be the first EU country to lift all coronavirus restrictions

Denmark’s government is set to lift all coronavirus restrictions on September 10, becoming the first country in Europe to do so



Magnus Heunicke, Denmark’s Minister of Health, will make his country the first one in Europe to do away with all coronavirus restrictions when they are lifted on September 10, as he explained in a statement at the end of August, “The epidemic is under control. We have record vaccination levels, that is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19”.

Although he was quick to follow this up with a warning that the government will not hesitate to “act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society”, even if Denmark is in a good place.

Certain restrictions are set to expire earlier, with restaurants and pubs will no longer requiring a valid coronavirus pass to enter starting on September 1, and in addition, discos and nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen, with visitors will no longer needing passes after September 10.

Currently Europe’s third-most vaccinated country, Denmark has 71 per cent of its population fully vaccinated, behind Malta with 80 per cent, and Portugal second with 73 per cent innoculated.

Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to impose a partial lockdown back in March 2020, and they were also one of the earliest to reopen after introducing a coronavirus passport on 21st April 2021.

