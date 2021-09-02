Child sex offender’s sentence increased following decade of abuse

Anthony Pitts has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General, The Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP.



A child sex offender has had his sentence increased following an intervention by the Solicitor General, The Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP.

Anthony Pitts, 39, sexually abused two victims repeatedly over a 10-year period. On June 21, 2021, he was convicted of 13 sexual offences and sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court.

Following the Court’s decision, the Solicitor General referred Pitts’ case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. On September 2, 2021, the Court found his sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 18 years’ imprisonment, followed by one year on licence.

After the hearing at the Court of Appeal the Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP, said, “I am pleased that the Court of Appeal saw fit to increase Pitts’ sentence today. His crimes were horrific and long running. His victims have suffered because of his actions, and he has shown them a complete lack of remorse or empathy. I hope today’s decision will bring them some comfort.”

