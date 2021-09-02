British tourist fighting for his life a week after being stabbed in a Mallorca restaurant.

A 44-YEAR-OLD British tourist is said to be fighting for his life one week after being stabbed during an argument in a restaurant in Ca’n Picafort, Mallorca



One week after getting stabbed during an argument with a waiter in a restaurant in the Balearic island resort of Ca’n Picafort, a 44-year-old British tourist from Mirfield in West Yorkshire is reportedly fighting for his life in a hospital in Mallorca.

Lloyd Wood suffered multiple stab wounds after an argument with a Spanish waiter, and apparently had a heart attack while being rushed to hospital by paramedics, and is still in the intensive care unit, where his relatives have flown to in order to be with him, but due to coronavirus restrictions, they are not allowed to see him.

Spanish Guardia Civil officers have been waiting to interview Lloyd, but doctors have told them he is too ill to be spoken with, with a source telling The Sun, “They didn’t think he would make it through the night at one stage. He is still in a serious condition in the intensive care unit”.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, August 25, in the Don Denis restaurant in Ca’n Picafort, where Lloyd was dining with his fiance, 41-year-old Janine Parr, celebrating their recent engagement, with Janine only earlier posting the happy news on Instagram, “Lloyd asked me to marry him, and of course, I said yes! So excited for our future together”.

An argument is said to have broken out when Lloyd complained about a steak that Janine had ordered for her meal, which reportedly escalated into both men stabbing each other, with Lloyd receiving injuries to his abdomen and leg, while the waiter suffered less serious injuries.

Jaime Soberats, the restaurant manager confirmed that the argument had erupted over the quality of the meal served to the couple, saying, “I’ve been told the tourist went berserk because he wasn’t happy with the rib steak his partner had ordered. The tourist was hurt the worst, and there was a lot of blood. Nothing like this has ever happened here before. We’re all in a state of shock”.

A Guardia Civil spokesman in Mallorca reported that, “Officers are investigating an incident at a restaurant in Ca’n Picafort in which two men were hurt. The most seriously-injured man was a British national”.

