‘Ashes of hurricanes’ could lash the UK in weeks with wind and rain says forecaster

The UK could see summer ending with the ‘ashes of a hurricane’ bringing in heavy rain and wind, according to forecasters.

Senior forecaster at British Weather, Jim Dale, has predicted that this month the UK could feel some of the force of the hurricane’s that are hitting the Atlantic. Luckily the UK would see this to a far lesser extent though.

Dale told the Express that the UK could be hit with the ‘ashes of hurricanes’ in only a couple of weeks’ time.

Dale said: “This doesn’t, of course, mean that we are going to see hurricanes, but hurricanes are happening on the other side of the Atlantic at the moment.

“They will happen a little bit more as we go through September. They will deepen and you will get a bigger one.”

He added: “And that essentially will mean that we don’t end up with a hurricane but we end up with the ashes of the hurricane, low pressure centres, deep low, probably a lot of wind and a lot of rain.

“So make the most of this weather, that’s what I’d say to people because after the next 14 days I don’t think it’ll be very pretty.”

The Met office seem to be backing up this prediction. Talking about the period between September 15 and September 29, the Met office said: “Confidence is relatively low during this period, as is usual for September, in part due to tropical storm activity across the Atlantic, which can significantly affect weather at the mid-latitudes.

“Currently, the evidence points towards the unsettled theme being likely to continue through the middle of the month, with a weak indication of possible drier conditions late in September.”

