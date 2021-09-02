Anemona goes further

ANEMONA, the Marina Baja self-help association for women with breast and gynaecological cancers, challenged itself even further in 2021.

This year is a Compostela Holy Year because the feast day of St James (Santiago) falls on a Sunday. To commemorate the event, Anemona members decided to visit Santiago de Compostela in Galicia.

As they have done since 2018 the Anemona team, whose members are aged between 30 and 75, rowed across Benidorm Bay in early August and this prompted their decision to cover the 1,670 kilometres to Santiago by rowing.

They completed part of the distance virtually, using the Benidorm’s Club Nautico rowing machines, but the Anemona women took to the open sea again in Villajuan (Pontevedra) where they boarded their “trainera” boats, rowing as far as Padron (La Coruña).

From here they completed the remaining 25 kilometres of the Santiago Way on foot, finishing in Santiago de Compostela’s Plaza del Obradoiro.

The Anemona party returned to the Marina Baja last Sunday after making the traditional offering to the saint and returning to Benidorm, this time with a more leisurely journey by road.

They were joined on the last section of their journey by Benidorm councillors Marilo Cebreros and Angela Llorca who head the town hall’s Sports and Social Welfare departments.

Cebreros thanked the association for allowing them to take part in a challenge that was a new landmark for Benidorm and the women of Anemona whom she praised for “once again” setting an example for us all.