AEMET reactivates the yellow warning for the Valencian Community

SPAIN’S State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has reactivated the yellow weather warning for the Valencian Community for Friday, September 3

After the chaos brought to many parts of Spain by DANA, the Valencian Community woke to radiant sunshine this morning, Thursday, September 2, providing a typical Fallas celebration scenario at last, but, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, brings the bad news of the yellow warning being reactivated for more rain and storms in parts of the region from tomorrow, Friday, September 3.

Thankfully, AEMET has said it does not foresee similar heavy rains like those that swept into the Valencian Community on Wednesday evening, where 70 litres of rain fell in some places, and they predict the storms will be more centralised in the Castellon region this time, and not until the evening.

Strong showers accompanied by storms are forecast, with slightly cloudy skies in the morning, although daytime cloudiness will grow as the day progresses, with some rain probable from around midday, developing into storms locally in the interior of the province of Castellon, and although temperatures are expected to rise in Valencia, they will remain below 30 degrees maximum.

For Saturday, September 4, Aemet foresees slightly cloudy skies in the morning, and even morning fogs in the southern half of the region, then as the day progresses, daytime cloudiness will grow in the northern third, and occasional showers could be registered from noon, again in areas of the interior of the province of Castellon.

The Fallas celebration is due to end on Sunday, September 5, when the day is forecast to begin with intervals of clouds, with sunshine for the city of Valencia in the morning, developing into cloudiness of diurnal evolution during the day, but no rain is forecast for Sunday at the moment, as reported by lasprovincias.es.


