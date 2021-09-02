A wonderful array of styles available

ARE you looking for a new sofa or chair? Harris Furnishings, now in its eighth year, is an impressive furniture store located on the Pedreguer Les Galgues industrial estate (famous for the Sunday Market).

Owners David and Jayne Harris offer an incredible choice of quality new furnishings, whilst continuing to run their complete upholstery company, established in Spain for 17 years, Sofa Medico, for those who prefer to upcycle and re-upholster.

Their vast experience in every aspect of the furniture trade, spans over more than 30 years. This means the products they sell are very carefully chosen for their quality, as well as design, affording their customers the trust, and confidence they need when purchasing their new furniture.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Coupled with this, is the assurance of an after sales service which is second-to-none. The importance they put on customer satisfaction is paramount to their continued success, and it’s clear to see from their reviews!

Even post the two-year manufacturer’s guarantee, they continue to care for your furniture by offering a maintenance service for the lifetime of the furniture at a 30%-off discounted rate compared with the usual prices for their Sofa Medico services.

The wonderful array of furniture styles available at Harris Furnishings bring a refreshing alternative to Spain, for both expat and Spanish clientele alike. Their products are sourced in the UK and Europe, a choice of classic, contemporary, and modern designs ensuring there’s something to suit everyone.

And for those who desire a little bit of luxury, they stock the famous British brand Parker Knoll, typically known for its quality build-design, backed by a 25-year frame guarantee.

With free delivery between Oliva and Altea, as well as free disposal of your old furniture, you can be confident there will be no unforeseen additional costs when you place your order. So, whether you are looking for a new sofa, chair, sofa bed, coffee table, rug, or even a mirror, head on down to Harris Furnishings – The no.1 choice for British expats.

Harris Furnishings & Sofa Medico: Open Mon-Fri 10am-5.30pm. Weekends open by appointment only. Polígono Industrial Les Galgues, Calle de la Marroquineria 1, Pedreguer 03750. Alicante

https://goo.gl/maps/5Qc4uhEYhoE2

Tel: 966 469 371/699 836 251 • [email protected]

www.harrisfurnishings.com

https://www.facebook.com/harrisfurnishings.sofamedico/