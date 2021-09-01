Venice Film Festival 2021: Six EU-supported films nominated for awards

Six EU-funded films have been nominated for awards at the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, which is kicking off today, September 1.

‘Il buco’ by Michelangelo Frammartino has been selected in the Venezia 78 competition. The films ‘107 Mothers’ by Peter Kerekes, ‘White Building’ by Kavich Neang and ‘Wela’ by Jakrawal Nilthamrong have been included in the Orizzonti competition, the section of the Festival devoted to innovative and artistic works.

Furthermore, ‘Costa Brava’ by Mounia Akl, as well as ‘La fée des Roberts’ by Léahn Vivier-Chapas, feature in the Orizzonti Extra and Orizzonti Short Films competition, respectively. The films have been coproduced by highly international teams coming from several countries in the EU (Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden) and around the world (Norway, Cambodia, Congo, Lebanon, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand and Ukraine).

The winners of this year’s edition will be announced on September 11 at the Awards ceremony.

Overall, the EU has invested over €290,000 through the MEDIA strand of the Creative Europe programme in the development and international coproduction and distribution of these works. These titles will also be featured within the context of the 30 years of MEDIA campaign, which celebrates the EU’s continued support to the audiovisual industry throughout the past three decades.

The Festival, in association with the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, will host a streamed edition of the European Film Forum on September 6, ‘Behind the scenes of the screen industry: for an innovative and resilient industry’.

