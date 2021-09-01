Velez Malaga poetry and art competition

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced it is holding a poetry and art competition.

The council said the Velez Malaga competition will see entrants compete for a €500 prize.

The ‘Los Pepones’ competition is now in its eighteenth year and focuses on the area of Los Pepones.

The council said: “This initiative seeks to motivate the public to value their creative talent.”

In the art competition entrants can use any style they like to create their works, while in the poetry category the works must be original and unpublished and must not have been published or awarded a prize in any other literary competition, nor have been entered in any other competition.

In the art category, the first prize is €500 and the second €300, and the council said that the first place winner will receive €400 and the second €200 for the poetry category.

The Department of Culture announced that the competition is open until September 30 and the winner will be announced October 16 in a public event to be held in Los Pepones.

Those interested in participating must submit the works to the Department of Culture, located in the El Posito Building in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

