Tragedy as one worker dies and two others are injured at the Cosentino plant in Almeria. The shocking accident occurred on Tuesday, August 31.

Sadly, on Tuesday one worker died and two further workers were injured after an accident at the Cosentino Industrial Park in Cantoria, involving Acciona workers. The accident took place in the mixer area of the Silestone III production plant. Maintenance and cleaning work was being carried out at the time by Acciona, who are a subcontracted company.

112 Emergency services were informed of the accident at about 18.40 hours by the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). Both the Guardia civil and the local police were alerted too, and it is believed that the incident occurred after a shredding machine was accidentally turned on.

According to Constantino, immediately after the accident Cosentino’s Medical Service swung into action and provided first aid to the injured people. The injured people were then treated by the emergency services and a helicopter rescue was called in. One of the injured people was rushed to the Hospital de Huercal-Overa and the other person was reportedly taken to the Hospital de Torrecardenas.

Investigations into the tragic incident have begun, both internally, and by the Guardia civil and the local police from Cantoria.

As reported by La Voz de Almeria, “Sources from the Armed Forces and EPES have confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man as a result of the accident, according to LA VOZ, a resident of Albox who was currently living in Purchena, reports Europa Press.”

