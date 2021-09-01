Tourism Costa del Sol reinforces commitment to food industry

Turismo Costa del Sol is strongly committed to the food industry sector and has once again demonstrated this with its support for the Malaga Adentro Ronda project.

The project was presented this morning, September 1, and, according to the CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita del Cid “was born to give gastronomic projection to the interior of the province of Malaga and with which Costa del Sol Tourism collaborates”.

She highlighted that the project “will allow participants to strengthen their commercial relationships and increase their visibility in the network of hotels in the Ronda region with its restaurants and hotels, chefs, sommeliers and purchasing managers”.

As highlighted by the CEO of the Costa del Sol entity, “The Malaga Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism are clear about two of their main bets: one is their resounding support to the interior of the province with large projects such as the Caminito del Rey, the Gran Senda, the Guadalhorce corridor, the Saltillo bridge, the Sierra de las Nieves sustainability plan, and the Guadalhorce footbridge, among others”.

The CEO added, “another key is the promotion of the gastronomic segment as keys to reactivating the tourism sector and because both segments are key as an engine for job creation”.

The potential of gastronomy to attract visitors to the destination is indisputable as evidenced by the Costa del Sol Tourism studies, which according to Margarita Del Cid “provide us with data that show the potential that gastronomy has”.

The Costa del Sol has a gastronomic wealth beyond any doubt and is increasingly gaining weight in the tourist aspect.

According to data from Costa del Sol Tourism, 26 per cent of visitors claim enjoying tapas is one of the main activities of the destination, so the gastronomic segment is a very important claim when it comes to planning holidays.

